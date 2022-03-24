Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.15. 84,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.98 and its 200-day moving average is $251.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $295.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

