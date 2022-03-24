Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 671,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.54. Toro has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

