TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TTE stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.