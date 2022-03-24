Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.81.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$53.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.57. The company has a market cap of C$17.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$22.59 and a 52-week high of C$54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.