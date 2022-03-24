TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 483,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.67 million and a P/E ratio of -40.83.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

