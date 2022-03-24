Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

