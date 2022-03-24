Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

COOK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of COOK stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,733. Traeger has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Traeger (NYSE:COOKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

