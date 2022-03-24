Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,733. Traeger has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,513,000. Institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.