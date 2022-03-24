Traeger (NYSE:COOK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $8.80. 2,222,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

