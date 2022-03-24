Transglobe Energy Corp. (TGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 91.53 on May 23rd

Transglobe Energy Corp. (LON:TGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 91.53 ($1.20) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TGA opened at GBX 880.80 ($11.60) on Thursday. Transglobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.02 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 907.40 ($11.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 610.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price on shares of Transglobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

