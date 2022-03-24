Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.17.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.00. 1,328,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,083. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a one year low of $67.77 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,977,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Trex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Trex by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

