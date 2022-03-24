Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tricida.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 111,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,004. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.10.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
