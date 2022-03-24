Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Buys $10,884.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 600 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $10,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $519.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.
Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3,095.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.
Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.
