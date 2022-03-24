Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Buys $10,884.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 600 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $10,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $519.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Trinity Capital by 92.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3,095.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

