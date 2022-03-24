Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.81.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $95.34 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the period. THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $18,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 532.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 111,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

