trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post $135.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.56 million. trivago reported sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in trivago by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in trivago by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in trivago by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in trivago by 216,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

