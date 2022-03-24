Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

