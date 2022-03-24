Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $42,000 Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 174,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,729. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $28.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

