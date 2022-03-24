Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $47,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

