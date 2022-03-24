Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO stock opened at $407.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.99.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

