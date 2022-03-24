Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,074,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 446,503 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

