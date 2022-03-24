Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £760.04 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.65.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($41,074.25).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

