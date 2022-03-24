U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 881,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, the Permian Basin in New Mexico, the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, and in the Gulf Coast of Texas.

