U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by 37.2% over the last three years.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 93.17% and a return on equity of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

