U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $95.90. 732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.