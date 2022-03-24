UBS Group Lowers Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target to $4.00

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.40. 1,240,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,551. Zymergen has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymergen news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $2,588,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $1,632,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $46,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

