UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. 9,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

