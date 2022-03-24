UniCrypt (UNCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.62 Million

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $132,851.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $373.77 or 0.00850846 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00300900 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001193 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001597 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00035375 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00115314 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

UniCrypt Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,084 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

