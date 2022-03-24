United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.49

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $34.90. United Bancshares shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 1,723 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.
United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)
United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.
