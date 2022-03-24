United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.49

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $34.90. United Bancshares shares last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 1,723 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancshares by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 17,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

