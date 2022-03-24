United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Bankshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.