United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.