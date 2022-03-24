United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso Sells 10,300 Shares of Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of X stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.