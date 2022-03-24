Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.83.

Shares of U stock opened at $98.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $130.41. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 over the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,246,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

