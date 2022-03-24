Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $6,608,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

