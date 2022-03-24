Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of UVE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

