Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading 34.5% Higher

Shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) traded up 34.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.48. 59,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 980,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $9,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uxin by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Uxin by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uxin by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 138,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,479,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

