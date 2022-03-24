VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 3,161,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,466. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $410.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

