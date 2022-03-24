Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.21

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 76999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,293,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,967,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

