Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.21

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 76999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
