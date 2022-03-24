Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.329 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $140.45. The stock had a trading volume of 53,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a 200 day moving average of $142.71. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 39,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

