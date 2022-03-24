Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.72. 10,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.98 and its 200 day moving average is $219.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

