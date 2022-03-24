Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $174.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.20 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

