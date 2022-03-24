Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

VEEV stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $195.99. 20,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,086. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $261.83.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.