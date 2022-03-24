Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Albert Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200 and have sold 25,741,141 shares worth $59,429,824. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,157,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,717. The stock has a market cap of $499.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.