Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 8.3%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 102,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,757,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

The company has a market cap of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,741,141 shares valued at $59,429,824. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 950,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 264,393 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 741,271 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

