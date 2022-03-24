VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 7.8%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 377,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,997,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.87.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $988.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

