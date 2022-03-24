Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam Acquires 1,600 Shares

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Veritiv stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
About Veritiv (Get Rating)
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
