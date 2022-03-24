Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Director Stephen E. Macadam Acquires 1,600 Shares

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veritiv stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.63. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,181,000 after purchasing an additional 98,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritiv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

