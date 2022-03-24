Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

