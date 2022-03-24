Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives $23.35 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.35.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after buying an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
