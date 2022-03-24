Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

VET stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 1,909,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,148. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

