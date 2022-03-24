Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Sells 5,060 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VSCO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
