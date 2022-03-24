Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Director Anne Sheehan Sells 5,060 Shares

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VSCO opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

