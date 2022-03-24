VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Down 0.5%

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.55 and last traded at $49.57. Approximately 12,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 56,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.